Lions Club Hua Hin welcomes new leader

Early last month, the Lions Club of Hua Hin 310D welcomed their new president, Mr Kittiphong Siripetchkasem, along with the new board of executives and new members during an inaugural ceremony at Hua Hin Pae Mai Restaurant. The club conducts activities in accordance with the policies of Lions Club International.

Over the years it has organised numerous projects benefitting the local community, including the Eye Care project for the elderly, Cancer are for young women, Diabetes Care Programme, the Wheelchair Project, Environmental Participation project and many others. Since the outbreak of Covid-19, the club has taken part in disease prevention and relief distribution activities to help less fortunate people in the district.

Mr Kittiphong said he was honoured and grateful to be entrusted with the presidency by the club’s 7 members. As the head of a charity organisation with a commitment to help society’s less fortunate, he vowed to perform his tasks with integrity and transparency.

“I’m asking for cooperation from all the members to work together in order to achieve our common goal of success, he said. He added that he would work according to the standards of the club and continue to uphold its policy as the club’s past presidents had done.

