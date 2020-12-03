Loan for craft workers

The Ministry of Labour recently approved the allocation of 7 million baht to fund loans for at-home craft workers. The loan application period is October 2020 to September 2021. The loans are to be used for acquiring tools and materials needed for carrying out an income-generating craft.

Two types of loans are available: – Individual loans of up to 50,000 baht payable in 2 years at 3 percent per annum. – Individual loans of up to 300,000 baht payable in 5 years at 3 percent per annum, with up to four repayment pauses allowed during the life of the loan.

The loan scheme is designed to help skilled craft workers earn a living in the current economic climate and during unemployment periods.

To qualify for a loan, you need to be registered with the Department of Employment as a producer of household accessories or handicraft products such as embroideries, picture frames, basketry, etc. Interested individuals can apply in person at the Department of Employment or a Provincial Employment Office.

For more information, call the Ministry of Labour Hotline 1506 (press 2 after recorded message).

