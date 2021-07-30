Local boat manufacturer shifts business to beds – donates 50 to Thap Sakae Hospital

A fibreglass boat manufacturer in Prachuap Khiri Khan has shifted from making boats to hospital beds, in order to help with the COVID-19 response in the province.

Mr. Phosit Khruewan, 57, runs the P.S.P. Fibertech Co., Ltd in Thap Sakae and has been making the beds, which he donates to the local hospital, after seeing increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Mr Phosit said he felt duty bound to help society and ordered his staff to get to work making 50 iron beds, that also include plywood baseboards and quality rubber mattresses.

Once completed, Mr Phosit said he will donate the beds to Thap Sakae Hospital.

Mr Phosit said that he had planned to donate 100,000 baht to the hospital to go towards helping treat COVID-19 patients.

But after watching the news he saw that in many field hospitals patients were forced to sleep on cardboard beds, floor mattresses or in some instances, nothing at all.

He then found the design of the beds on Google and got his team to start making them.

Mr Phosit says his iron beds are stronger, more durable and can last longer than the cardboard beds.

He said each bed costs around 2,500 baht to make and that he will make 50 beds at a cost of 125,000 baht.

The beds can support weight up to 100 kg with dimensions of width 95 cm, length 200 cm, height 50 cm, which is the standard size for hospital beds.

The beds can also be easily dismantled.

Mr Phosit said he and his staff were proud to donate the beds to Thap Sakae hospital, delivery of which will take place in the next couple of weeks.

