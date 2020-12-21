LOCAL ELECTION – Sarawut leading the poll

21 Dec, PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN – An unofficial count of the votes from yesterday’s local election in all 8 districts of Prachuap Khiri Khan province puts Sarawut Lum Arun Rak, number one candidate of the Prachuap Model team on the lead with 148,962 points leaving his opponent Dr Wichit Pluang Srisakun, candidate of the Phak PhueThai party trailing with only 79,917 points.

Sarawut was also the president of Prachuap PT Football FC serving several terms.

The official results of the election will be announced by the provincial Election Commission soon after.

Source: Prachuap Post

