Local photographer Terry Thorpe’s work showcased in Venice and Athens exhibitions

Sam Roi Yot resident and British photographer Terry Thorpe has recently had his work showcased in prominent exhibitions in Venice and Athens.

Terry, who lives with his wife Sally and their pets, began his journey into photography in 1969 when he left school and secured a job as an assistant photographer.

He spent four years in this role, learning the intricacies of printing in both color and black and white, working with negatives and hand printing, a process that was particularly complicated for color prints. Despite his love for photography, Terry found that the best opportunities were in London.

“This was in the era of negatives and hand printing, particularly color was complicated. I lived in the north of England, which is fine, but really all photographers lived in London. It was the same for lawyers, musicians, and journalists – but particularly for photographers. After four years, I switched to technology and banking,” Terry explained.

Over the years, he honed his skills, earning a City & Guilds qualification in photography. His first significant photograph, which was used commercially on a label for orange juice, was taken with a Linhoff five-inch by four-inch plate camera. This camera, which required meticulous attention to detail and discipline, sparked Terry’s lifelong fascination with photography equipment.

During an interview with Hua Hin Today, Terry revealed that one of the cameras he is most fond of is his Hasselblad, a model that has been in use for 70 years. Known for its exceptional quality, the Hasselblad was famously used by NASA to take photographs on the moon.

Terry explains that this camera, despite being user-unfriendly compared to others of its era, allows for a deeper connection with the subject, making it ideal for portrait photography. He has used it extensively to photograph Thai villagers, capturing their essence in a way that feels intimate and personal.

“You can put a Hasselblad on a tripod and look at someone, talk to them, and then take the photograph. It’s particularly good for portraits because you have an intimate connection with the subject,” Thorpe explained.

The Hasselblad also remains a favorite among professional photographers, particularly in fashion photography. “Practically every Vogue magazine cover from about 1960 until today is taken on a Hasselblad,” Terry remarked, highlighting the camera’s legacy and continued relevance today.

Terry’s approach to photography stands in stark contrast to the trend of chasing likes and shares on social media. A prime example of this is his photobook of portraits of people in the Ban Phu Yai community near his home. The book, which only has one copy and that belongs to Terry, beautifully documents the lives of the community members, showcasing his talent for capturing genuine human moments.

With over 40 exhibitions under his belt, Terry’s work has been displayed in cities around the world, including Athens, Berlin, Crete, Amsterdam, and Chiang Mai. His latest exhibitions are set to take place in Venice and Athens, where some of his most recent photographs, including one taken on Hua Hin Beach, was featured.

The exhibition in Venice, titled “Your Best Shot 2024,” opened on June 27 at the Kunst Depot Gallery in Cannaregio. Meanwhile, the “Street Photography” exhibition in Athens ran from May 17 to May 29.

Terry also shared insights into the equipment he uses.

He has worked with numerous cameras over the years, including the Linhoff 5/4, Hasselblad 500EL/M, Nikkormat, Nikon, Sony A7x, and Olympus Pen. His current go-to is the Leica Q2. Despite the evolution of camera technology, Terry believes that any camera can produce great results, even something as simple as a phone camera.

In terms of editing, Terry relies heavily on Adobe Lightroom, leveraging his extensive knowledge of manual techniques to enhance his digital work. He appreciates the ease and speed of digital editing, which allows him to focus more on the creative aspects of photography.

When asked about advice for aspiring photographers, Terry emphasized the importance of understanding composition, while also offering some simple, yet profound advice: “Learn about composition; the rule of thirds, symmetry, leading lines, the golden ratio… and then forget about them!”

He encourages aspiring photographers to master the basics but also to develop their unique style and perspective.

