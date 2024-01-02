Locals and tourists join in New Year’s Day parade at Khao Chong Krachok – Prachuap Khiri Khan’s monkey mountain

Locals and tourists in Prachuap Khiri Khan came together to participate a the annual New Year’s Day parade. The event, known as ‘Climbing Chong Krachok Hill to Cover the Pagoda for Blessings 2567’, was led by Deputy Governor Mr. Kittipong Sukphakakul and saw a large turnout from government officials, public sector leaders, and community members.

The centerpiece of the day’s festivities was the ceremonial covering of the pagoda on Chong Krachok Hill’s summit with a yellow cloth, a gesture symbolizing good fortune and prosperity for the new year.

Participants gathered early in the morning for an almsgiving ceremony before the main parade.

Part of the celebration involved citizens and tourists jointly signing a large yellow cloth, which was then carried in a procession up the 396 steps to the hilltop. The golden pagoda, a symbol in the province, was draped in this cloth as part of a traditional ritual performed annually.

Adding to the spiritual significance of the day, Buddhists climbed the hill to pay homage to the Phra Buddha Mongkol Kiri Khan, a sacred statue located at the hill’s peak.

This act was seen as a way to enhance the auspiciousness of New Year’s Day and to welcome the first light of 2567 (2024) in a serene and reflective manner.

