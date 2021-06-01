Locals in Hua Hin offered money off incentives to get vaccinated

Locals in Hua Hin are being offered incentives in order to try and persuade them to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Customers at Market Village who can show proof they have received the vaccine will be able to receive a free 200 baht coupon that can be used instead of cash at restaurants and participating stores at the mall.

To claim the 200 baht coupon, customers need to show proof of the vaccine to staff at the information desk on the first floor.

Meanwhile, Major Cineplex Hua Hin has also announced that members of its M Gen card will be entitled to free popcorn and drinks, while stocks last, if they can who they have been vaccinated.

It is not only in Hua Hin where people have been offered incentives to get vaccinated.

In Khon Kaen’s Phon district locals are also being offered discounts at 30 restaurants, as well as being entered into a prize draw to win one of three gold necklaces worth a total of 21,000 baht.

And in the Mae Chaem district of Chiang Mai, officials have said that one lucky vaccinated villager will be randomly chosen each week to win a young cow worth 10,000 baht.

Elsewhere, fast food chain McDonald’s has said it will give free portions fries to Thailand’s vaccinated. The portions of medium fries are available to the first 50,000 people who can show they are vaccinated.

Other restaurant chains, including Zen, Aka, Din’s and On the Table are also offering incentives for vaccinated people.

Expect more incentives to be announced as Thailand starts its mass vaccination program, which is due to begin on June 7.

comments