Locals to be honoured in “Phetchaburi Outstanding People” awards

Phetchaburi is set to honour local people who have made a significant contribution to society.

Those selected are set to be formally recognised as part of the “Phetchaburi Outstanding People” awards.

An awards ceremony will take place at the 35th Phra Nakhon Khiri Fair due to be held in Phetchaburi in February.

Mr. Nattawut Petchpromsorn, Governor of Phetchaburi Province, who presided over the selection process, said the committee considered a wide range of people who made contributions in various fields.

Some of the winners chosen include artists, successful business people, public sector employees who work with integrity and build a reputation for the province, and volunteers at a number of different youth groups.

People were selected from a total 16 different categories:

Conservation and continuation of the wisdom of arts and culture/Artisans (6 individuals).

Religion, Arts, and Culture Cultivation (2 individuals).

Food Wisdom Conservation (1 individual).

Humanities Foundation (2 individuals).

Administration in Accordance with Good Governance (1 individual).

Administration of Justice (1 individual).

Public Administration (3 individuals).

Legislative (1 individual).

Local Administration (3 individuals).

Administration, Cultivation, and Support of Education (1 individual).

Public Health Affairs Supporters (1 individual).

Sustainable Agriculture Development (3 individuals).

Building an economy and a new generation of businesspeople (3 individuals).

Creative Media (1 individual).

Arts performing (1 individual).

Youth Art Preservation (Lukwa Group).

Winners are set to be awarded a plaque at the Phra Nakhon Khiri Fair, which is due to take place in Phetchaburi between February 18 and 27, 2022.

