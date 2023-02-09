Long tail boat racing to be held on Khao Tao lake Nov 17-19

Expect colour, culture, fun, merit making and thrilling races!

Thailand loves a festival, which isn’t surprising when socialising and having fun are a cornerstone to Thai culture.

There’s an event happening in Hua Hin later this year, the origins of which go back centuries and which is an absolute must see for anyone in the area.

Between 17-19 November 2023, Khao Tao Lake will host a festival of long tail boat racing.

A meeting held at Hua Hin Municipality on Feb 7 confirmed plans to hold the event.

The event, which returns following a hiatus due to COVID-19, will see more than 50 teams travel from all over Thailand to take part and will be broadcast live on Thai PBS.

The event will feature a variety of competitions featuring different types of long boats including some from Laos, ancient long boats, Naga Head long boats from Nan province, Iron long boats from Buriram and Kor Boat from southern Thailand.

Long tail boat racing events in Thailand date back hundreds of years and were originally held as a celebration of the bond between local communities and rivers throughout the country.

Long tail boat racing is not just a sport in Thailand; it is also a symbol of Thai culture and tradition. The races are held with great fanfare and are a source of pride for the local communities.

The boats are decorated with colorful flags and banners, and the races are accompanied by music and dancing. Long tail boat racing is a way for the Thai people to showcase their traditions and cultural heritage, and it is an important part of their community life.

In Hua Hin, long tail boat races previously held on Khao Tao Lake paid homage to the late H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, who was instrumental in the development of the lake.

It was H.M. King Bhumibol who first had the idea to build Khao Tao lake, which was Thailand’s first royal water resource development project.

Today, the lake not only helps with irrigation and water resources for the local community but acts as a significant attraction for both locals and tourists.

Previous long tail boat racing events held on the lake were broadcast live on television in Thailand, such was its significance.

Whether you are a local or a visitor, attending the long tail boat race event in Thailand is a unique and unforgettable experience that showcases the rich cultural heritage of the country.

So if you are looking for an adrenaline-fuelled adventure and a glimpse into the traditional way of life in Thailand, make sure you check out the long tail boat event on 17-19 November 2023, at Khao Tao Lake.

