Long tail boat racing to be held on Khao Tao lake Oct 29-30

Expect colour, culture, fun, merit making and thrilling races!

Thailand loves a festival, which isn’t surprising when socialising and having fun are a cornerstone to Thai culture.

There’s an event happening in Hua Hin at the end of October, the origins of which go back centuries and which is an absolute must see for anyone in the area.

On October 29 and 30, Khao Tao Lake will host two days of long tail boat racing.

The event, which returns following a hiatus due to COVID-19, will see more than 50 teams travel from all over Thailand to take part.

October, or during Thai Buddhist Lent, typically represents Thailand’s long tail boat racing season and is one of the country’s traditional sporting festivals.

Long tail boat racing events in Thailand date back hundreds of years and were originally held as a celebration of the bond between local communities and rivers throughout the country.

In Hua Hin, long tail boat races previously held on Khao Tao Lake paid homage to the late H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, who was instrumental in the development of the lake.

It was H.M. King Bhumibol who first had the idea to build Khao Tao lake, which was Thailand’s first royal water resource development project.

Today, the lake not only helps with irrigation and water resources for the local community but acts as a significant attraction for both locals and tourists.

Previous long tail boat racing events held on the lake were broadcast live on television in Thailand, such was its significance.

