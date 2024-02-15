Love is in the air as 54 couples tie the knot on Valentine’s Day in Hua Hin

Fifty four couples in Hua Hin chose Valentine’s Day to register their marriages at an event in BluPort, as well as different registry offices in the district.

BluPort Hua Hin Resort Mall hosted the “BluPort Hua Hin, Land of Love Madness” event, turning the area in front of the mall into a picturesque floral display. The event saw an array of beautiful flowers from Chiang Rai, setting the scene for what was dubbed the District Office of Love.

The highlight of the day was the “Let’s Get Married” activity, where 10 couples took the step of registering their marriage. General Polirt Phuangwalaisin, the Hua Hin District Officer, attended by personally officiating the marriage registrations.

Adding to the joy, Chokchai Wongjakphatch, the Managing Director of BluPort Hua Hin, presented the newlyweds with honeymoon gifts. These included accommodation vouchers from Ibis Hua Hin Hotel and movie tickets, ensuring the couples had a memorable start to their married life.

The presence of Miss Grand Prachuap Khiri Khan 2024, Nong Plai Fah Ms. Plai Fah Thongdonpum, alongside distinguished guests, added glamour to the proceedings, as they joined in to congratulate and witness the joyous event.

General Polkrit Phuangwalaisin shared his thoughts on the occasion, noting, “February 14th is Valentine’s Day, a day of love, and Hua Hin District, with its three registry offices, has witnessed a lively atmosphere with over 100 individuals, forming 54 couples, coming forward to register their marriages.” He highlighted the special arrangements made at BluPort for couples who had pre-registered for the event, including the provision of a honeymoon room voucher as a gift.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chokchai Wongjakphatch spoke about the intention behind the “BluPort Hua Hin, Land of Love Madness” campaign. Aimed at all couples and photography enthusiasts, the campaign sought to spread happiness and create a romantic setting, transforming the square in front of BluPort Hua Hin into a floral haven. The marriage registration event was a part of this broader initiative to celebrate love and commitment on Valentine’s Day, extending warm congratulations to each participating couple.

