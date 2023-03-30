Luxury cruise ship MV EUROPA awaits approval to dock with 600 tourists near Hua Hin

The MV EUROPA, a Maltese registered luxury cruise liner, has recently requested permission to dock near Hua Hin and allow its 600 passengers to disembark.

The request has sparked discussions among officials at the Municipality and the provincial administration who are working to ensure that the necessary measures are in place to make the disembarkation process safe and seamless.

At a meeting held at the Hua Hin Municipality on Wednesday, officials discussed the proposed plan for the MV EUROPA’s arrival. The discussions focused on a range of important issues, including providing immigration services, preventing the spread of communicable diseases, and promoting boat tourism in accordance with government policy.

One of the points raised during the meeting was the need to prevent the spread of communicable diseases, which could have a significant impact on the local community.

In addition to the health and safety measures, officials are also keen to ensure that tourists feel safe and welcome when they disembark from the ship and that the necessary immigration procedures are in place to ensure the tourists have legal permission to stay in Thailand.

The arrival of the MV EUROPA could have a significant impact on the local economy, with the potential to boost boat tourism in the region. This is an important consideration for local officials, who are working to promote the area as a popular tourist destination.

The request is for the MV EUROPA to dock offshore on April 17 and use its ship-to-shore boats to bring passengers to dock at Hua Hin fishing pier.

Officials said the request has been forwarded to the provincial governor for further consideration.

The MV Europa from Hapag-Lloyd is regarded as a top-tier luxury vessel. This accolade has been consistently proven over the past eleven years, as the Europa remains the only cruise liner worldwide to have earned the prestigious 5-star plus rating in the Berlitz Cruise Guide 2011.

*post updated to include proposed arrival date and plans for passengers to disembark at Hua Hin Fishing Pier

comments