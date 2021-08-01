Luxury hotel turned into hospital for COVID-19 patients returning to Hua Hin

A local hotel will be turned into a hospital to accommodate COVID-19 patients returning to Hua Hin from other provinces.

Prachuap Governor Dr. Panlop Singhaseni has announced the Suan Son Pradipat Hotel will be used to mainly accommodate asymptomatic patients aged under 50 who are returning to Hua Hin having tested positive in other provinces.

The process for people who wish to return to their home town for treatment for COVID-19 is governed by the National Health Security Office (NHSO), with patients required to follow strict guidelines if they wish to return to Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Anyone who wishes to return to Hua Hin for treatment must first contact Hua Hin Hospital between 08.30 and 16.30 on 0992584977 or 0946572250.

The patient must be confirmed as being Covid infected by RT PCR or rapid Antigen test and meeting the following requirements:

1. Thai national

2. Not over 50 years old

3. Asymptomatic patients without shortness of breath , SpO2 > 96% room air

4. No underlying disease DM, HT, CKD, asthma, COPD, CHF, and obesity.

5. The body weight not more than 90 kg or BMI not more than 35.

6. Patients can travel to Hua Hin independently.

7. And must have documented lab results issued by the agency and have a positive rapid Ag test results.

Upon arrival at Hua Hin Hospital, the patient will then undergo another swab RT-PCR test before checking in at the Suan Son Pradipat Hotel.

Swab tests are available at Hua Hin Hospital between 9.00-10.00 am, 11.00-12.00pm and

2.00-3.00 pm.

Patient must also be able to provide the following documentation:

1. ID card

2. lab report sheet

3. Personal clothes for in use 14 days

4. Personal medicines for chronic illnesses

