Maintaining strict beach vendor regulations

As Hua Hin is a known tourist destination, the city should maintain its standard in tidiness and cleanliness of shops and food stalls operating near and along the beach.

Last month, Ms Bussaba Choksuchart, Deputy of Hua Hin Municipality and city officials inspected the shops and food stalls in front of Centara Grand and along the beach areas.

Authorities needed to ensure that shop owners follows the beach regulations issued by the municipality accordingly in keeping the surroundings clean and tidy at all times and do not cause any inconveniences for tourists visiting the beach.

Violators shall be given stern warning, and repeat offenders will be liable for penalty and/or cancellation of their operating licenses.

