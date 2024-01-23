Major drug bust in Sam Roi Yot: Authorities seize 150 kilograms of crystal meth

Police in Sam Roi Yot have seized a substantial haul of 150 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ice.

The Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, Kittipong Sukphakulkul, acting on behalf of the Governor, alongside Montchai Noonoi, the District Chief of Sam Roi Yot, announced the arrests in a press conference held on January 22, 2024.

The top brass of the police force, including Police Lieutenant General Nayawat Phadernchit, alongside Police Major Generals Wanchai Tharnnathorn and Jamlom Ngamnetr, and their deputies, were present to detail the operation’s success.

The breakthrough came following a routine check by traffic police officers on January 21, at around 17:30. Officers manning a checkpoint flagged a vehicle lacking the current year’s tax sticker.

On inspection, the vehicle, driven by a 34-year-old man with an 18-year-old female passenger, was found to contain five blue sacks in the truck bed, arranged in plain sight.

A closer examination revealed these sacks to contain 30 bundles each, wrapped in black plastic. In total, 150 bundles of crystal methamphetamine, weighing about 150 kilograms and estimated to be worth around 6 million Baht, were discovered.

Both suspects were promptly arrested, and the case was escalated to senior officers including Police Major General Jamlom Ngamnetr and Police Colonel Achirawat Thaworncharoenvat for further investigation.

This operation is a part of the ongoing efforts by the Prachuap Khiri Khan police to combat drug trafficking in the region.

The Provincial Evidence Examination team has been coordinated to delve deeper into this case.

