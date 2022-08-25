Major food events to take place in Prachuap and Cha Am in September

Foodies – you’ve got some serious eating to do over the next few weeks.

Two major food events will take place in the region in September.

On Thursday (Aug 26), the newly appointed Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Phetchaburi, Ms. Erblarp Sripirom announced the hosting of the annual “Eating Hoi, Fishing Squid @ Cha-am Year 2022″ event.

The week-long event will take place at Cha Am viewpoint between September 10-17 and will feature more than 50 vendors, including from famous local restaurants and hotels.

Visitors will be able to eat delicious seafood and shellfish dishes and there will be a walking street where various locally made items and goods will be on sale.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to take part in other activities such as bird watching and squid fishing. For 100 baht, visitors will be able to go out to sea and fish for squid.

Commenting on the event, Ms. Eblarp said that Cha Am beach is one of the country’s important tourist cities with diverse natural resources and is popular with both Thais and foreigners.

Along with the coast from Ban Laem to Cha Am are some of Thailand’s leading areas for shellfish cultivation, while the waters off Cha Am are also known to be an abundant breeding ground for squid.

Therefore, the local authorities, in collaboration with the Phetchaburi Province, Cha-am Municipality and the Phetchaburi Provincial Tourism Business Association organised this year’s Eating Hoi, Fishing Squid @ Cha-am Year 2022″ event.

Meanwhile, in Prachuap Khiri Khan, the Prachuap Food Festival will take place between 16 – 18 September, from 4pm to 11pm.

The festival will be held at Chaloem Phrakiat Park Rama 9 Park, next to Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Hall.

Visitors will be able to feast on an abundance of seafood, including cuisine served from well known restaurants and hotels.

There will also be a cooking competition and mini concerts from famous artists.

