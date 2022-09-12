Major food festival gets underway in Cha Am

A major food festival got underway in Cha Am on Saturday (Sept 10).

The annual “Eating Hoi, Fishing Squid @ Cha-am Year 2022” is being held at the viewpoint on Cha Am beach until Sept 17.

The event was formally opened by Phetchaburi Governor Nr Nattawut Petchpromsorn and Cha Am Mayor Mr. Nukul Pornsomboonsiri.

According to Mr. Nattawut, the event, which is now in its twentieth year showcases the fresh seafood of the region and is a must visit for both Thais and foreign tourists.

The event features more than fifty food vendors, including from many local hotels and restaurants. There is live music every night and a walking street with an array of locally produced products.

In addition, visitors can also take part in squid fishing each night from 19:00 to 23:00 for a fee of just 100 baht per person. Booking is required via Cha Am Municipality.

The event gets underway from around 5pm each evening and is well worth the short trip from Hua Hin.

