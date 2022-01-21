Major improvements to deliver, safer smoother ride along roads in Hua Hin

Hua Hin Municipality has begun work to replace worn out roads and improve safety in downtown Hua Hin.

The changes seek to improve facilities for both drivers and pedestrians and will deliver much needed upgrades to the road surfaces along a number of important routes in the centre of the city.

The work, which will be carried out as part of the municipality’s ‘Wow Roads’ project, will take place in three phases between Sois 41 to 55/2.

The first phase, between Soi 41 and 45, which is already underway, will see new road surfaces and markings installed along the roads.

Similar work will then be carried out around Soi 45 and its connecting roads during phase 2 of the project.

Phase 3 will eventually see road improvements carried out around Soi 55/2.

The Wow Roads project is part of the ‘Hua Hin Wow’ project – a wider effort by the municipality to improve parts of Hua Hin.

The project will also include the installation of more street lights and upgrades to existing lighting, additional street signage and the installation of more CCTV cameras.

This will also coincide with the project to bury the unsightly street wiring and communication cables underground.

In November, Hua Hin Today first reported how the municipality had begun planning the removal of cables along Naebkehart Road and Damnoen Kasem Road.

Officials said they will also improve garbage collection and introduce measures to control the number of stray dogs in the city.

comments