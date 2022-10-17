Major music festival to be held in Pak Nam Pran in November

Some of Thailand’s best known artists are to perform in Pak Nam Pran in November.

The Lom Wong Mun festival will take place on Pak Nam Pran beach between Nov 17-25.

The event will see well known names such as Tom Dundee, Carabao and rocker Sek Loso perform across the nine nights.

The festival, which is being organised in conjunction with the Tourism Authority, will also feature a host of other entertainment, including an amusement park, cargo caravans, walking streets and food trucks.

The event schedule is as follows:

​​November 17 – Takkatan Chonlada and Liu Ajariya

November 18 – Skypass band and FC Band

November 19 – Tom Dundee, Na Moo Pongthep Kradon Chamnan

November 20 – Joker Family

November 21 – Carabao band

November 22 – Liu Ajariya and Skypass Band

November 23 – Nescafe Srinakorn

November 24 – Sek Loso

November 25 – Skypass band and FC Band

At the Lan Maharaj, Pak Nam Pran, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province

📍 Location : https://goo.gl/maps/fTUQwB16kKfUtFkD9

