Major roadworks in Pranburi set to cause delays for motorists traveling south from Hua Hin this long weekend

For motorists planning to travel south out of Hua Hin this upcoming long weekend (June 3-5), be aware of the roadworks taking place in Pranburi.

The road widening and resurfacing work is expected to cause delays and traffic congestion in three specific locations. To ensure a smooth journey, motorists are advised to consider alternative routes or allow extra travel time.

The first area affected by the roadworks is the stretch of the bypass road outside Makro in Pranburi. This location is likely to experience significant disruptions due to ongoing construction activities. Motorists should anticipate delays and potential tailbacks in this area.

The second area affected is along Phetkasem Road, starting from the junction where it meets the bypass road and extending until approximately Global House Pranburi. These roadworks are expected to cause further delays and traffic congestion. Drivers traveling through this section should exercise caution and patience.

Lastly, motorists should be aware of the roadworks taking place along the road where Pranburi Hospital is located. Construction activities in this area may result in additional traffic delays and potentially longer journey times.

With the long weekend approaching, including the holiday on Monday, June 5, it is anticipated that traffic volumes will be higher than usual. To avoid unnecessary frustration and delays, it is strongly recommended that motorists either plan alternative routes or allocate extra time for their journeys.

For people planning to visit Sam Roi Yot this weekend, it is advisable to take an alternate route via Pak Nam Pran.

comments