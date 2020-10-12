Make way for Gentlemanly Bikers

The proud rumble and roar down Petchasem Road already warned you that big motorbikes were on the move. But, wait on, why were these wild Easy riders all spruced up in suits and ties?

Hua Hin’s Siam Handlebar motorcycle shop hosted the inaugural of the international Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) in the city on last week of September.

More than 40 very-gentlemanly bikers joined and 40,000THB from registration fees was raised for the DGR Foundation. The ride is to raise public awareness of these gentlemanly bikers as well so the theme is for bikers to wear their best suits and ties.

Smiling Hua Hin police escorted the roaring DGR Hua Hin group through the middle of the city then on to the Rajabhakti Park for group photos with the towering seven King statues as backdrop. The bikers then throbbed back to Siam Handlebar this time via Soi Hua Hin 94 and 88.

“We are really happy with the turnout today,” said DGR Hua Hin organiser Nigel Goode. “It’s a fun way to raise awareness of men’s health issues. And I am really amazed how well us bikers scrubbed up with our suits and ties on.

“It’s also another good way to promote Hua Hin. We intend making this ride an annual event on Hua Hin calendar.” Because of COVID-19, the DGR rides were simultaneously run all around the world on the same day.

Thousands of bikers ride solo, spaced apart, rather than in large groups. All proceeds from registration fees and donations go to the international DGR Foundation to support men’s health research. This annual ride was founded in Sydney by Mark Hawwa in September 2012. It was inspired by a photo of TV’s Don Draper astride a classic bike while wearing his finest suit.

So Mark decided that a themed ride would be a great way of connecting motorcycle enthusiasts and their communities while also raising funds to support men’s health research.

