Man dies after suspected elephant attack in Hua Hin

A man has died after being trampled to death by elephants near Kaeng Krachan National Park in Hua Hin.

On Tuesday (Aug 23), park director Pichai Watcharawongpaiboon said the body of a 52 year old local man had been found on the roadside.

Officers from Nong Plub Police Station said the man, who is understood to have been a local farmer, had suffered extensive injuries.

Elephant footprints and damage to trees at the scene lead police to believe that the man had been trampled to death.

Villagers reported hearing many elephants entering the nearby forest late on Monday night and then heard a scream but had been too scared to go outside and investigate.

The body of the deceased was then found on Tuesday morning by a man who was driving past the scene.

Police said they were unable to tell whether the man had been killed by more than one elephant.

The man’s body has been sent for autopsy to establish an official cause of death.

Hua Hin District Chief Polkit Phuangwalaisin said the provincial governor will be informed of the man’s death, as is policy regarding attacks by wild elephants.

Meanwhile, the Subdistrict Administrative Organisation will arrange the dead man’s funeral and provide financial support to his family.

