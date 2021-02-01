Man killed by wild elephant… again

30 January – A man was killed near Wat Anand Temple on Saturday after being attacked by a wild elephant believed to be roaming from Pa-La-U forest. Head of Kaeng Krachan National Park, Mr Mana Permpool along with park volunteers, rushed to the scene after being notified of the tragedy.

According to the investigation, the deceased was identified as 58-year-old Prasit Kanchana Silanan who has been living in the temple as a temple boy for many years. The body was later taken to Hua Hin Hospital for autopsy.

Charoen, brother of Prasit, told reporters that he and his brother had been staying at the Anand Temple for decades and every morning they would take a walk in the nearby forest to get some some fresh air.

Last Saturday, Prasit was supposed to meet his brother near the temple but did not expect to encounter the wild elephant.

According to the evidence, it was believed that the young wild elephant was wandering near the temple to search for food and happened to see Prasit in the area and attacked him.

Meanwhile, Provincial Deputy Governor Chatree Chanveerachai said he was aware of the elephants intruding the village and nearby areas as he had also visited Anand School last month after complaints of water shortage and the vicious animal roaming around the school premises.

The governor had instructed the relevant agency to build a fence around the premises to keep elephants away and also to provide the school additional clean-water tanks for their daily consumption.

