Mar 1: Prachuap reports 265 new COVID-19 cases, 44 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Monday (Mar 1) reported 265 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 44 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 22 cases were found in Pranburi, 4 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 4 cases in Kuiburi, 18 cases in Thap Sakae, 25 cases in Bang Saphan, 53 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 43 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the province today.

Of the 27,607 cumulative total cases in the province, 24,959 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 14 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 1,150 are in what is described as a moderate condition in the hospital.

A further 1,118 people are at Home & Community Isolation or are staying in quarantine.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 977,460 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 425,127 have received one dose and 399,768 have received both doses, and 141,063 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 11,502 persons receiving it so far.

