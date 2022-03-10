Mar 10: Prachuap reports 197 new COVID-19 cases, 48 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Thursday (Mar 10) reported 204 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 49 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 34 cases were found in Pranburi, 35 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 1 case in Kuiburi, 14 cases in Thap Sakae, 10 cases in Bang Saphan, 29 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 25 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the province today.

Of the 30,229 cumulative total cases in the province, 28,833 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 34 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 1,261 patients are showing no or only mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 990,859 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 432,859 have received one dose and 401,251 have received both doses, and 144,859 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 11,890 persons receiving it so far.

