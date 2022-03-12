Mar 12: Prachuap reports 230 new COVID-19 cases, 96 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Saturday (Mar 12) reported 230 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 96 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 29 cases were found in Pranburi, 31 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 1 case in Kuiburi, 12 cases in Thap Sakae, 4 cases in Bang Saphan, 30 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 28 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the province today.

Of the 30,668 cumulative total cases in the province, 29,560 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 21 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 1,005 patients are showing no or only mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 996,099 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 436,994 have received one dose and 401,508 have received both doses, and 145,616 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 11,981 persons receiving it so far.

