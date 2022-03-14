Mar 14: Prachuap reports 213 new COVID-19 cases, 55 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Monday (Mar 14) reported 213 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 55 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 46 cases were found in Pranburi, 29 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 4 case in Kuiburi, 13 cases in Thap Sakae, 11 cases in Bang Saphan, 0 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 55 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

One new COVID-19 related death was reported in the province today.

Of the 31,159 cumulative total cases in the province, 30,137 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 21 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 1,005 patients are showing no or only mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 996,099 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 436,994 have received one dose and 401,508 have received both doses, and 145,616 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 11,981 persons receiving it so far.

comments