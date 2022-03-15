Mar 15: Prachuap reports 155 new COVID-19 cases, 39 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Tuesday (Mar 15) reported 155 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 39 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 25 cases were found in Pranburi, 8 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 3 cases in Kuiburi, 11 cases in Thap Sakae, 14 cases in Bang Saphan, 2 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 53 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the province today.

Of the 31,314 cumulative total cases in the province, 30,398 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 21 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 792 patients are showing no or only mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 997,121 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 437,523 have received one dose and 401,587 have received both doses, and 145,998 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 12,013 persons receiving it so far.

