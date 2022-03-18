Mar 18: Prachuap reports 226 new COVID-19 cases, 66 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Friday (Mar 18) reported 226 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 66 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 20 cases were found in Pranburi, 35 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 0 cases in Kuiburi, 12 cases in Thap Sakae, 17 cases in Bang Saphan, 0 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 74 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the province today.

Of the 31,932 cumulative total cases in the province, 31,156 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 31 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 642 patients are showing no or only mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 1,003,112 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 440,923 have received one dose and 402,131 have received both doses, and 147,741 people have received a third vaccine dose.

Meanwhile, 12,317 people have received a fourth vaccine dose.

comments