Mar 2: Prachuap reports 226 new COVID-19 cases, 46 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Wednesday (Mar 2) reported 226 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 46 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 10 cases were found in Pranburi, 47 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 2 cases in Kuiburi, 24 cases in Thap Sakae, 6 cases in Bang Saphan, 26 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 47 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the province today.

Of the 28,098 cumulative total cases in the province, 25,772 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 17 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 1,067 are in what is described as a moderate condition in the hospital.

A further 1,145 people are at Home & Community Isolation or are staying in quarantine.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 980,203 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 426,647 have received one dose and 399,972 have received both doses, and 141,999 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 11,585 persons receiving it so far.

comments