Mar 21: COVID-19 cases surge in Hua Hin

Health officials have reported a surge in COVID-19 cases in Hua Hin.

According to the data released on Monday (Mar 21), which accounts for cases recorded during the previous 24 hours (Sunday), Hua Hin recorded 272 new cases, up from just 44 recorded on Saturday.

Officials did not give any further details regarding the surge in cases in the district.

Elsewhere in the province, 34 cases were found in Pranburi, 26 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 6 cases in Kuiburi, 25 cases in Thap Sakae, 18 cases in Bang Saphan, 13 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 60 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Three new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the province today.

Of the 32,884 cumulative total cases in the province, 32,113 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 32 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 629 patients are showing no or only mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 1,006,499 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 442,922 have received one dose and 402,544 have received both doses, and 148,617 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 12,416 persons receiving it so far.

