Mar 22: Prachuap reports 267 new COVID-19 cases, 78 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Tuesday (Mar 22) reported 267 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 78 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 79 cases were found in Pranburi, 8 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 1 case in Kuiburi, 9 cases in Thap Sakae, 18 cases in Bang Saphan, 1 case in Bang Saphan Noi, and 72 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the province today.

Of the 32,884 cumulative total cases in the province, 32,113 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 49 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 642 patients are showing no or only mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 1,007,538 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 443,377 have received one dose and 402,702 have received both doses, and 149,024 people have received a third vaccine dose.

Meanwhile, 12,435 people have received a fourth vaccine dose.

