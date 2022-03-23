Mar 23: Prachuap reports 276 new COVID-19 cases, 83 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Wednesday (Mar 23) reported 276 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 83 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 44 cases were found in Pranburi, 51 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 2 cases in Kuiburi, 15 cases in Thap Sakae, 28 cases in Bang Saphan, 7 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 44 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the province today.

Of the 33,427 cumulative total cases in the province, 32,751 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 41 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 525 patients are showing no or only mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 1,010,697 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 444,431 have received one dose and 403,225 have received both doses, and 150,335 people have received a third vaccine dose.

Meanwhile, 12,706 people have received a fourth vaccine dose.

comments