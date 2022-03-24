Mar 24: Prachuap reports 267 new COVID-19 cases, 90 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Thursday (Mar 24) reported 267 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 90 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 28 cases were found in Pranburi, 32 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 13 cases in Kuiburi, 19 cases in Thap Sakae, 27 cases in Bang Saphan, 2 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 54 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the province today.

Of the 33,694 cumulative total cases in the province, 33,026 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 34 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 512 patients are showing no or only mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 1,011,928 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 444,981 have received one dose and 403,261 have received both doses, and 150,895 people have received a third vaccine dose.

Meanwhile, 12,791 people have received a fourth vaccine dose.

