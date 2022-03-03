Mar 3: Prachuap reports 337 new COVID-19 cases, 43 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Thursday (Mar 3) reported 337 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 43 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 41 cases were found in Pranburi, 28 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 0 cases in Kuiburi, 55 cases in Thap Sakae, 9 cases in Bang Saphan, 32 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 79 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the province today.

Of the 28,435 cumulative total cases in the province, 25,779 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 19 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 1,401 are in what is described as a moderate condition in the hospital.

A further 1,119 people are at Home & Community Isolation or are staying in quarantine.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 981,242 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 427,029 have received one dose and 400,094 have received both doses, and 142,555 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 11,604 persons receiving it so far.

