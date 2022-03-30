Mar 30: Prachuap reports 293 new COVID-19 cases, 103 in Hua Hin

Health officials on Wednesday (Mar 30) reported 293 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 103 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 16 cases were found in Pranburi, 38 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 9 cases in Kuiburi, 5 cases in Thap Sakae, 32 cases in Bang Saphan, 1 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 89 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Three new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the province today.

Of the 35,670 cumulative total cases in the province, 35,053 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 37 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 463 patients are showing no or only mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 1,018,744 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 448,215 have received one dose and 403,958 have received both doses, and 151,437 people have received a third vaccine dose.

Meanwhile, 13,134 people have received a fourth vaccine dose.

