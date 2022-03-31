Mar 31: Prachuap reports 364 new COVID-19 cases, 107 in Hua Hin

Health officials on Thursday (Mar 31) reported 364 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 107 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 82 cases were found in Pranburi, 31 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 1 case in Kuiburi, 19 cases in Thap Sakae, 54 cases in Bang Saphan, 15 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 55 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Two new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the province today.

Of the 36,034 cumulative total cases in the province, 35,493 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 32 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 390 patients are showing no or only mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 1,019,370 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 448,426 have received one dose and 404,006 have received both doses, and 153,763 people have received a third vaccine dose.

Meanwhile, 13,175 people have received a fourth vaccine dose.

