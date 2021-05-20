May 20: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

HUA HIN:- Prachuap Khiri Khan reported just 4 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday (May 20), bringing the cumulative total of cases in the province during the third wave of infections is now 1,529.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 4.

Of the 1,529 total cases in the province, 411 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 1,114 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 3 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 18 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

