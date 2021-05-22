May 22: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

HUA HIN: Prachuap Khiri Khan reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday (May 22), as well as reporting a significant increase in the number of people recovering from the virus.

11 of the new cases were found in Hua Hin, 2 from Kui Buri and 1 from Sam Roi Yot.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 4.

5 people were also discharged from hospital, which represents the largest number of recoveries reported in a single day for more than three weeks.

Of the 1,553 cumulative total cases in the province, 383 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 1,166 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 1 patient is currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 15 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

