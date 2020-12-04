Mayor Candidate celebrates his 52nd birthday

Candidate for the Mayoral Election Mr Udon Olson made an official introduction for his candidacy and his Hua Hin Maha Nakhon – Pracharat Pattana team during his 52nd birthday celebration at his Palm Hills residence.

Well-wishers, politicians including Senator Gen Kanit Charnpeechaya and Hua Hin Sheriff Mr Prayong Chanteng were also present in a warm-welcomed atmosphere.

To be a candidate for Hua Hin Mayor during this time is a great challenge and involves huge responsibilities. Mr Udon, who has great determination and perseverance, has many constructive policies in mind to put Hua Hin to an international level in all aspects as he believes in the rich potential of Hua Hin. These policies and changes will adhere to the benefits of Hua Hin’s people as well as the city.

