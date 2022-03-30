Mayor leads “Big Cleaning Day” of Hua Hin’s canals and sidewalks

Hua Hin Municipality is stepping up efforts to ensure the city’s canals and adjacent sidewalks are free from debris.

Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, Mayor of Hua Hin, Mr. Jeerawat Prahmanee, Municipality Permanent Secretary, Mr. Theeraphan Jadpol, Director of the Department of Public Health and the Environment, the Office of Technician and other municipal staff helped cut back plants and bushes and scoop out water hyacinths from canals throughout parts of Hua Hin.

Canals were cleared in front of Kong Pra Chan, Pae Mai, Ruamsuk and Smorprong, all the way to Bo Fai.

The cleaning of the canals is done to ensure the canal is cleared of debris and to facilitate the flow of rainwater.

The sidewalks adjacent to the canals were also cleared, making it more convenient for people who use the area to walk and exercise.

Officials said the project to clean local canals will continue across the city, including along Soi 102, the Nong Kae Railway Station, and Ban Takiab.

The project will help to raise Hua Hin’s image as a pleasant city to live in, officials said.

