Mayor of Hua Hin addresses concerns over Khao Tao railway overpass

In response to mounting concerns from the residents of Khao Tao Village, Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul conducted an inspection of the newly constructed railway overpass on December 25th, 2023.

Accompanied by Natthawan Mitdee, Special Advisor to the Mayor, along with members of the Hua Hin Municipal Council and the Director of the Municipal Engineering Office, the mayor assessed the issues brought forth by the local community.

The visit was initiated following a formal complaint lodged by Khao Tao Village Community Leader Wandee Silapi, who represented the local residents. Two primary issues were highlighted during this meeting:

Limited Pedestrian Accessibility: Post-completion of the railway overpass, the bridge was opened for vehicle use, but the original pedestrian crossing was closed. This decision has severely impacted tourists and local pedestrians, including those with disabilities. The lack of suitable pathways for wheelchair users has raised concerns about safety and accessibility.

Inadequate Drainage System: The construction of the overpass has adversely affected drainage on both the western and eastern sides of the railway. Villagers have reported increased flooding during the rainy season, an issue attributed to the overpass construction.

Mayor Wutthikul acknowledged that the railway overpass project does not meet the specific needs of the Khao Tao community, a notable area for tourism. He emphasized that the municipality has received multiple complaints from villagers regarding these issues.

To address these concerns, Mayor Wutthikul announced plans to engage with key stakeholders. A letter will be sent to the officials responsible for the double-track railway project, the District Highway Patrol Officer of Wang Phong, and the Department of Highways. The goal is to arrange a meeting with these agencies to discuss and find resolutions to the problems identified, prior to the final acceptance of the overpass construction.

