Mayor outlines plans for Hua Hin to become the “office and kitchen of the globe”

Hua Hin’s mayor, Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, has outlined plans aimed at developing the city into a leading destination for both Thai and foreign visitors.

The plans focus on harnessing Hua Hin’s vibrant food scene, as well turning the city into a ‘work-hub’ for both Thais and foreigners.

At a meeting held at the Office of the City Council of Hua Hin on Tuesday (June 7), which was also attended by Mr. Suraphon Rakkusol, advisor to Chiva-Som, Mr. Nopporn said the aim is for Hua Hin to become the “office and kitchen of the globe”.

The meeting heard how Hua Hin is a popular place to visit for both domestic and international tourists.

The local cuisine is well known and is available all over the city, with people traveling to Hua Hin specifically for it, most notably for the fresh seafood or to visit places such as Hua Hin Night Market and the Cicada market in Khao Takiab.

In addition, Hua Hin is home to many five star hotels, excellent medical facilities and world renowned spas such as Chiva-Som.

The large network of cycle routes and numerous locations to exercise or be active also helps to make Hua Hin a great place to visit or live, the mayor added.

The mayor said that Hua Hin has just about everything and that people can move here to work and live comfortably.

In addition to the construction of a “SkyWalk” on the top of Hin Lek Fai and a giant “clock tower” will become new landmarks and attractions for Hua Hin, which in turn will help to attract more visitors.

Improvements to the airport and port, as well as maintaining many of Hua Hin’s natural attractions, including its beaches, will further help to draw more tourists between now and the end of the year.

The news comes after the municipality last month voted in favour of applying for permission to redevelop a total 124 rai of land at Khao Hin Lek Fai for the construction of a SkyWalk.

The project would include a walkway around Khao Hin Lek Fair to provide 360 degree panoramic views.

