Medical Equipment Donated to the Disabled

Mr. Nopporn Wuttikul, Mayor of Hua Hin, along with Deputy Mayor Ms. Budsaba Choksuchat went to Sila-Ake Church, Hua Hin, to donate wheelchairs and medical equipment from HRH the Princess Maha Chakri Sirinthorn to children and the disabled, as the relevant staff also joined in.

The Joni and Friend Organisation from the United States and the RICD Wheelchair Project, as well as other public and private agencies have also contributed their part in taking care of disabled people in and around the Prachuap province. There were a total of 115 wheelchairs being donated, which brought tremendous joy and contentment to the disabled as it was a necessity in their daily lives.

By Hua Hin Today

comments