Meet Nong Kang Waen, the new tourism mascot for Prachuap Khiri Khan

Officials have unveiled a new mascot to help promote tourism in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Nong Kang Waen is a dusky langur monkey and was inspired by ‘Kumamon’ a black bear with red cheeks, which is the tourism mascot from the Japanese city of Kumamoto.

Announcing Nong Kang Waen, Sathien Charoenyaen, Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, said that the income from tourism in the province had dropped considerably during the last two years.

Because of this, Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Tourism Development Committee has been looking at ways to boost tourism and stimulate the local economy.

Among the new measures include dividing the province into three zones: Hua Hin – Pranburi, Sam Roi Yot – Kui Buri – Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Thap Sakae – Bang Saphan and developing overnight travel programs for each zone in order to enable tourists to spend more time in each zone.

The longer term plan aims to more evenly distribute tourism revenue to all districts within the province, which in turn will help to create a more economically sustainable tourism industry in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

While officials were outlining plans to boost tourism, it was decided that the province should have a new mascot which can be used as a symbol for public relations and to help promote Prachuap Khiri Khan.

On Friday, Governor Sathien unveiled three designs of Nong Kang Waen, which will be displayed at The Wonders of Three Bays City and the Red Cross Fair which is taking place at Ao Prachuap between April 1 and 10, 2022.

The general public will then be invited to submit their own dusky langur designs and decide on one to become the official tourism mascot.

The dusky langur was chosen as it is native to the province and can be seen at a number of locations in Prachuap Khiri Khan, including at Khao Lom Muak ,inside Thai Air Force Base 5 and in Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park, in front of Sai Cave and Phraya Nakhon cave.

The dusky langur is distinguished by white circles around the eyes, legs, and tail, as well as gray and brown fur.

Baby southern langurs have golden yellow hair and feed mainly on leaves and young tree shoots. The average body size is 55 centimeters.

The average lifespan is between 25 – 31 years. It is considered a nearly extinct species.

Dusky langurs have gregarious, friendly, mischievous, and shy characteristics and habits.

The meaning of being used as a dusky langur mascot is to live in a group and look after one another.

Officials said this was like the characteristics of people in Prachuap Province who are friendly, welcoming to tourists, and willing to assist one another.

