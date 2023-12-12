Meet some of the adorable animal companions up for adoption in Hua Hin

Do you have space in your life for a cat or a dog companion? This local clinic is hoping to find loving homes for these animals looking for a second chance.

A local cat and dog clinic has launched a new adoption page to help find loving homes for its rescued animals.

Based between Cha-Am and Hua Hin, the People and Animals Thailand (PAT) clinic launched in 2019 to help sterilise and vaccinate local populations of street animals. During this vital work, the PAT team regularly discovers animals in need of urgent help, whether that’s a litter of newborn kittens living alongside a dangerous roadside, or a gentle dog formerly kept as a pet but now dumped in the forest where they struggle to survive.

Sadly, the PAT Clinic has seen a surge in dumped and unwanted baby and adult dogs and kittens on the streets over recent months.

But when rescued by the clinic, these animals are given a full health checkup, including vaccinations against diseases and any medical treatment to help them recover from any ailments. If old enough, they are also sterilised to prevent breeding. If not old enough, the PAT Clinic will support their future sterilisation. Then, they’re all ready to look for their forever homes in the local community.

The PAT clinic has seen many success stories so far, with dozens of rescued street animals finding love with new adoptee families in Hua Hin, Cha-Am, and beyond. And to help make the adoption process even easier, the clinic has now revealed a new adoption page on their website where you can view each of the animals available for adoption.

Currently there’s a range of friendly dogs and cats listed on the adoption page, including fluffy black kitten Moon, a rare ginger female kitten named Carrot, and a blonde teenage pup called Bruna. Each has their own unique personality, like confident dog Nala who is playful and loving, and Mini, a small Rottweiler mix who likes to take things slow and loves nothing more than snoozing on someone’s lap.

So, if you’re interested in a new dog or cat family member, check out the current adoptees now at People and Animals (PAT) Thailand’s website here.

comments