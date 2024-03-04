Meet Uncle Tee, 72, Hua Hin’s last tricycle rider

Uncle Tee and his tricycle have been taking tourists around Hua Hin for over 50 years

Hua Hin, recognised by many for its historic charm and as Thailand’s oldest seaside resort, one man pedals against the tide of modernity.

At 72, Mr. Jaran Promhom, affectionately known as Uncle Tee, is the last remaining tricycle rider in this ever growing city. His story is not just one of personal endurance but also a living testament to a fading profession that once thrived in the streets of Hua Hin.

Uncle Tee’s journey began in 1969, a time when tricycles were a common sight not only in Hua Hin but across Thailand, serving as a vital mode of transportation for locals and tourists alike.

Over the decades, as the city’s landscape transformed with an influx of cars and motorbikes, many tricycle riders hung up their hats, leaving Uncle Tee as the sole bearer of this traditional occupation.

Despite the challenges, Uncle Tee continues to navigate the streets of downtown Hua Hin today, offering a unique experience to tourists interested in seeing the city from a different perspective.

His tricycle, almost as old as he is, has become a symbol of resilience, carrying up to two passengers through the city’s less crowded paths, from the serene front of the Hua Hin temple to the bustling markets and historic sites.

The economics of tricycle riding have never been lucrative, with the fares starting from about 40 or 50 baht, Uncle Tee says he earns about 200 baht on an average day.

Yet, it’s not the income that keeps him pedaling but the connection to the community and the physical activity it provides. “It keeps me healthy, stops me feeling lonely and allows me to meet friends and old acquaintances,” Uncle Tee explains, emphasizing the social and health benefits that his profession brings to his life.

Maintaining the tricycle, however, presents its own set of challenges. Parts are rare and costly, but for Uncle Tee, the tricycle is priceless. “I wouldn’t really want to sell it,” he says, highlighting his emotional attachment to his tricycle and the profession. His family supports his choice, recognizing the exercise and purpose it brings to his life.

The significance of Uncle Tee’s dedication to his profession goes beyond personal perseverance; it embodies the spirit of Hua Hin’s cultural heritage.

Mr. Achawan Kongkanan, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Office in Prachuap Khiri Khan, said he recently saw Uncle Tee after he went to pay respects to Luang Phor Nak at Wat Hua Hin.

Mr. Achawan acknowledged Uncle Tee’s good health and the nostalgic value he adds to the tourist experience in Hua Hin. “He can vividly recount stories of Hua Hin from his memories, making history come alive,” Mr. Kongkanan noted.

In 1969, Hua Hin had over 100 tricycle riders, Uncle Tee told Mr Archawan.

Mr. Achawan encourages visitors to support Uncle Tee, not just for the novelty of a tricycle ride but as a gesture of appreciation for a living piece of Hua Hin’s history. Whether it’s a short trip during the cooler parts of the day or a leisurely tour around key attractions like the Hua Hin Railway Station, riding with Uncle Tee offers a unique way to explore the city’s identity and support a local legend.

With Hua Hin on a path of major growth and expansion, Uncle Tee’s tricycle remains a moving reminder of the city’s rich past history, particularly as Thailand’s original domestic tourist destination.

In the words of Mr. Achawan, “Supporting Uncle Tee’s tricycle service is not just about preserving a profession; it’s about honoring a legend, the last tricycle rider of Hua Hin.”

comments