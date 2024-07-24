Meeting held to address complaints about parking fees near Chat Chai Market

On July 23, 2024, Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul presided over a meeting to address complaints regarding the collection of parking fees on Dechanuchit Road.

The meeting, held in the Chomsin Room at the Hua Hin Municipal Office, was attended by Deputy Mayors Pailin Kongpan and Bussaba Choksuchart, Treasury Department Director Jirawan Jaeksin, Acting Head of Public Order Matchima Srimek, officials from the Office of the Municipal Clerk, and heads of the Revenue Development and Benefits and Commerce Divisions.

The complaints, received from both Thai and foreign citizens, focused on the collection of parking fees along Dechanuchit Road from the intersection of Prapokklao Road to Phetkasem Road, including the entrance of Hua Hin Soi 72 on both sides.

The implementation of parking fees in the Chat Chai Market area began on February 15th, with the following rates: four-wheel vehicles are charged 10 baht for the first hour and 20 baht for each additional hour; six-wheel vehicles are charged 20 baht for the first hour and 30 baht for each additional hour; vehicles with eight wheels or more are charged 30 baht for the first hour and 40 baht for each additional hour; and motorcycles are charged 5 baht for the first hour and 10 baht for each additional hour.

The aim of the meeting was to ensure that the collection of parking fees is conducted in an orderly manner, adhering to the municipal ordinance on parking regulations within Hua Hin Municipality.

Measures discussed included the coordination with the Revenue Development Division and the Benefits and Commerce Division to implement actions such as creating bilingual (Thai and English) signs displaying parking fee rates at appropriate locations, notifying relevant parties to manage waste collection at parking spots, and addressing any operational obstacles.

The Hua Hin Municipality said it is committed to promptly resolving these complaints and ensuring that parking fee collections are managed efficiently and transparently.

