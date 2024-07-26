Meeting held to address issues with macaques in Hin Lek Fai and Khao Takiab

Hua Hin Municipality has held a meeting and carried out inspections in a bid to address the ongoing issues of macaques in Hin Lek Fai, Khao Takiab, and near some beachside communities.

This goal is to reduce the disturbances caused by the macaques, which have been a source of trouble for local residents and tourists.

Khao Takiab, dubbed ‘monkey mountain’ by locals, as well as Hin Lek Fai, are two locations in Hua Hin known for the population of macaques.

Among the proposals put forward include the construction of a shelter to house the macaques at Hin Lek Fai.

Mr. Nopporn Wuttikul, Mayor of Hua Hin, presided over a working group meeting to discuss the design of the shelter. The meeting was attended by Mr. Jeerawat Pramanee, Municipal Clerk and Deputy Head of the Working Group, Mr. Kalayut Kuyukam, Director of the Engineering Office, and Mr. Surasak Anumethangkul, Director of the Wildlife Conservation Division, Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, Phetchaburi Branch, along with other relevant staff members.

During the meeting, the group considered the renovation of the old bird cage on Khao Hin Lek Fai to create a large, stable and suitable environment for the macaques. Plans include enlarging the pond and adding various hanging objects inside the cage to accommodate the macaques. The aim is to create a suitable habitat that can help modify the macaques behaviour and reduce their disruptive activities around Khao Hin Lek Fai.

The group also discussed measures to address the problem of aggressive macaques descending from the mountain into the Khao Takiab community. These macaques have been causing significant distress to residents and tourists by damaging roofs and property. It was suggested that capturing and removing the dominant macaques from the area could help reduce these disturbances. Plans were made to inspect the area and develop further action plans.

Meanwhile, a group of macaques have also been seen in the seaside community close to Hua Hin fishing pier.

The Mayor assigned Ms. Bussaba Choksuchart, Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin, along with Ms. Nonglak Phadungthot, Municipal Council Member, and officials from the Social Welfare Division, to visit the seaside community.

They were accompanied by Mr. Surasak Anumethangkul and the operations team from the Phetchaburi Branch of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

The team surveyed the area and gathered information from residents who reported that 10-20 macaques had descended from Khao Hin Lek Fai and refused to return to the mountain.

Initial plans involve inspecting the area to identify locations for setting traps to capture the dominant macaques and remove them from the community, with the goal of driving the remaining macaques back to Khao Hin Lek Fai.

The news comes after Hua Hin Today recently heard from a resident in Khao Takiab who said that the macaques have become a daily nuisance, causing damage to property, stealing food, and even engaging in fights.

The issues caused by the macaques have led to increased fear and inconvenience among the community. A number of people have left the area, having already chosen not to renew their rental contracts, while other residents are considering moving out.

Macaques are classified as protected wildlife in Thailand under the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act, B.E. 2562 (2019).

Hua Hin district is said to be home to as many as 5,000 macaque monkeys, according to the last official survey. Since 2019, the Hua Hin Municipality said it has financially supported the sterilisation of 3,300 macaques.

