Meeting held to address unauthorised railway crossings in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Hua Hin Municipality has participated in a meeting focused on unauthorized railway crossings within Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.

The session marked the inaugural 2024 gathering of subcommittee aiming to scrutinize permits and devise solutions for unauothorized railway crossing on provincial roads.

Mr. Jeerawat Phramanee, the Municipal Clerk of Hua Hin, represented the city at the directive of the Mayor, the Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Mr. Kittipong Sukphakul, presided over the meeting, acting on behalf of the provincial Governor.

The meeting heard how the Ministry of Transport and the State Railway of Thailand want to reduce the crossings between railways and roadways through the construction of overpasses and underpasses. Additionally, the strategy includes the installation of protective fencing along railway perimeters, particularly in zones undergoing upgrades to dual-track systems.

Despite these efforts, a significant concern has been highlighted with the identification of 776 unauthorized railway crossings under the jurisdiction of the State Railway of Thailand.

These crossings, lacking official authorization, have been pinpointed as deficient in essential safety measures and non-compliant with the standards established by the Department of Rail Transport and the State Railway of Thailand. Within Prachuap Khiri Khan Province alone, 13 such unauthorized crossings have been identified.

The formation of the subcommittee aims to mitigate the risks associated with these unsanctioned crossings and also to ensure the safety of the public through compliance with national safety regulations.

